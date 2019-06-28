Transit police release photos of alleged Haymarket Station vandal

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a man accused of vandalizing T property at Haymarket Station earlier this year.

The man captured on camera is wanted for questioning regarding the malicious destruction of MBTA property at the station’s Orange Line entrance on May 11.

Anyone with information is urged to call the T’s criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050.

Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873.

