Transit police release photos of Wellington Station vehicle break-in suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in last month.

Investigators released photos Monday of a man wanted for questioning relative to a vehicle break-in at Wellington Station on the morning of June 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Help us ID this subject of interest re: Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering Wellington Station. #MBTA https://t.co/dEQqBy5oQr pic.twitter.com/Vuc23xRqSz — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 8, 2019

