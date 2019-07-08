Transit police release photos of Wellington Station vehicle break-in suspect

Courtesy MBTA transit police.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a vehicle break-in last month.

Investigators released photos Monday of a man wanted for questioning relative to a vehicle break-in at Wellington Station on the morning of June 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

 

