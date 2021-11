BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted for an attempted rape at the MBTA’s State Street Station late Friday night.

Police say the incident occurred at the station around 10:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the MBTA Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Wanted for Attempted Rape. Recognize this person. Please contact us with any information you may have. TY. https://t.co/UKTWeEmv3v pic.twitter.com/oiSYZP6ZdS — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 13, 2021

