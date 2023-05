CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after an MBTA bus driver said they were punched in the face by a passenger after they asked them to mount their bicycle on the front of the bus.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Friday night.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)