Transit police searching for 2 people in connection with assault at Downtown Crossing station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help in their search for two people in connection with an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon incident at the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing Station, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Downtown Crossing station Sunday around 9:45 p.m., according to transit police.

The people in the photos released by police are wanted only for questioning at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050 or text 873873 to leave a tip.

Identification wanted re: Assault Dangerous Weapon investigation #MBTA Downtown Crossing Station. TY https://t.co/i9rLMASEtk pic.twitter.com/O7DiSjECPY — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 9, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)