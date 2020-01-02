Transit police searching for 2 people of interest in beating of MBTA employee

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police officers are turning to the public for help identifying two people of interest in connection with an assault on an MBTA employee at Field’s Corner Station on New Year’s Day.

Officers responding to an assault with a dangerous weapon at the station around 5:50 p.m. found the employee suffering from a “serious facial injury,” according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can text your tip to 873873 or use the anonymous feature on the SeeSay app.

PLEASE take a good look at these subjects of interest. Recognize them ? Assault & Battery W/a Dangerous Weapon Invest. The victim is an #MBTA employeehttps://t.co/ZCkZsoTWbt pic.twitter.com/lJJtgfty0N — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) January 2, 2020

