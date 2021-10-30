BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA transit police are asking the public for help in their search for two people wanted in connection with an unarmed robbery on a Blue Line train earlier this month.

Police say the male suspects allegedly ripped the cellphone out of a victim’s hands on a train between State Street and Wood Island stations around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 12.

The suspects then fled the scene with the phone, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

