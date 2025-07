BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for four people accused of kicking a man in a wheelchair, causing him to fall down stairs in June.

Officials say four people are accused of harassing the victim at the Chinatown Station on June 7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police at 617-222-1050.

