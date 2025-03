BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a kidnapping and armed robbery in the Readville Station parking lot last month.

The man in the photos is wanted in connection with the Feb. 22 incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call transit police at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)