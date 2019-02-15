Transit police searching for Malden man in Sullivan Square assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a Malden man who is wanted for an alleged aggravated assault and battery at the MBTA’s Sullivan Square Station on Wednesday that left a victim with serious injuries.

Kamari Parker, 21, is being sought in connection with the attack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call Transit Police Operations at 617-222-1212 or TPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Those who would rather send anonymous tips can text 873873 or use the department’s SeeSay app.

