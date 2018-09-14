Transit police searching for man accused of assault on MBTA train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with assault on a Green Line train, officials said.

The incident happened on around 11:20 p.m. July 27 on board a train stopped at Government Center station, according to transit police.

No additional details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

