BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman and stealing her phone.

Surveillance photos captured the man running through the Massachusetts Avenue MBTA Station shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a release issued by police.

The victim was kicked and punched several times and her condition was not made available.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-222-1050.

