Transit police searching for man accused of committing lewd act on MBTA train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with public lewdness on an Orange Line train, officials said.

The incident happened on Aug. 26 on a train between the Malden Center and Tufts Medical Center MBTA Stations, according to transit police.

No additional details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

