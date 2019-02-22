Transit police searching for man accused of lewd act in MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a lewd act in an MBTA station earlier this month.

Authorities released a surveillance image Friday of a man accused of committing a lewd act inside the Downtown Crossing MBTA Station on Chauncey Street on February 13.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 617- 222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)