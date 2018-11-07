Transit police searching for man accused of lewd act on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a lewd act on an MBTA bus, officials said.

Authorities released a surveillance image Wednesday of a man accused of committing a lewd act on an MBTA bus in Harvard Station on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at about 11 a.m. that victimized a 16-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 617- 222-1050.

Help the TPD identify this person of interest regarding an Open & Gross Investigation where the victim is 16 years old. #MBTA https://t.co/CC1urEcdMw pic.twitter.com/TEZaiLEAK3 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) November 7, 2018

