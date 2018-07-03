Transit police searching for man accused of lewd conduct on Orange Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man accused of lewd and lascivious conduct on an Orange Line train.

The man is wanted for questioning relative to an incident that occurred on a train between Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay Station at about 12:20 p.m. Monday

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Take a good look. Recognize him ? Wanted for Lewd & Lascivious Conduct in presence of a small child on board a crowded train car. Please help us ID. #MBTA https://t.co/ImD0XWavKk pic.twitter.com/82Zu4kN0yq — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) July 3, 2018

