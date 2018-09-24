Transit police searching for man accused of spitting in pregnant woman’s face

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for help tracking down a man accused of spitting in a pregnant woman’s face earlier this month when she refused to pay his fare.

A 32-year-old woman told police she was walking into Andrew Square station about 9:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 when a man began shouting at her in the hopes of getting her to pay his fare, according to police. When she refused, transit police say the man pushed his way through the gate and spat in her face.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873 or by using the anonymous feature on the department’s SeeSay app.

