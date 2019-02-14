Transit police searching for man in bus beating of MBTA employee

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an attack on an MBTA employee on a bus last month.

The department released a surveillance image Wednesday of a man wanted for questioning relative to a Jan. 12 assault and battery on an MBTA employee onboard an MBTA bus at the intersection of Riverdale Street and Western Avenue in Boston, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can text 873873 or use the anonymous feature in the department’s SeeSay app.

