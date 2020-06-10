Transit police searching for man in connection to lewd act committed on Green Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning in connection to a lewd act on a Green Line train.

Authorities released a surveillance image Wednesday of the man. The incident occurred between the Fenway and Copley Stations around 7:30 p.m, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 617- 222-1050.

