BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a lewd act at a commuter rail station in Boston on Thursday.

The man allegedly exposed himself in public at the Uphams Corner station around 6 a.m. Thursday, according to transit police. Authorities released a surveillance image of the man, who was wearing a black T-shirt and green shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the TPD Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

