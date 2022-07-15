DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Transit Police is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly assaulted a rider at the Savin Hill MBTA station.

According to the Transit Police, at around 7:30 p.m. on July 8, they and EMS responded to a call about an unresponsive male on the platform. Upon arrival, dispatchers found the man who appeared to be suffering from trauma on his head and chest. He was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A TPD investigation found that the victim was physically assaulted by another unknown male, though TPD said the victim “may be acquainted with” him.

A surveillance photo of the suspect shows he was wearing a gray shirt with a black Nike logo, a gray and black hat, a dark jacket and ripped denim shorts. He was carrying what appears to be an olive green and black backpack.

Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Transit Police Criminal Investigation Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

