BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are searching for a man who is allegedly committed lewd acts at the Stony Brook MBTA station Monday morning

Police say the suspect targeted a female to victimize with the criminal activity around 7:40 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to call Transit Police at (617)-222-1050

ID Sought re: Open & Gross Lewdness at # MBTA Stony Brook Station 5/8 at 7:40AM. Subject targets a female to victimize with said criminal activity. Recognize this Person of Interest. Pls contact us w/any info at 617-222-1050 pic.twitter.com/GV3dogTDm2 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 9, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)