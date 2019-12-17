Transit police searching for man who randomly punched someone at Alewife Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted for randomly punching someone in the face at the MBTA’s Alewife Station earlier this month.

Police released a photo Tuesday of the man wanted in connection with an alleged attack that occurred Dec. 6 at about 8:15 p.m. and involving someone who was punched “without provocation or warning.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

Help us ID this person of interest for an Assault & Battery Investigation. Subject assaulted the victim w/out provocation. #MBTA Alewife https://t.co/d7zNvTUTFZ pic.twitter.com/F3P5GFy5sc — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 17, 2019

