Transit police searching for man who randomly punched someone at Alewife Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted for randomly punching someone in the face at the MBTA’s Alewife Station earlier this month.
Police released a photo Tuesday of the man wanted in connection with an alleged attack that occurred Dec. 6 at about 8:15 p.m. and involving someone who was punched “without provocation or warning.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.
