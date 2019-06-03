Transit police searching for person of interest in connection with assault and battery on Orange Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a person of interest in connection with an aggravated assault and battery on an Orange Line train last month.

The incident occurred on an Orange Line train upon approach to State Street MBTA station on May 8 at about 3:25 pm., according to MBTA Transit Police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 617-222-1050.

