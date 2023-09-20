BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a man after a sexual assault at Braintree T station on Monday morning.
Transit police are seeking the public’s help to identify the man who is a person of interest in the investigation, the agency shared on social media.
Officials said the assault took place at the Braintree T station garage early Monday morning around 3 a.m.
Transit police ask anyone with information to call 617-222-1050.
(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)