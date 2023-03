BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault at the Haymarket MBTA station.

Police say the incident happened around 6 p.m. Saturday,

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (617) 222-1050.

ID Sought re: Sexual Assault at #MBTA Haymarket Station 3/25 at 6PM. Do you recognize this person of Interest ? Please contact our Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 w/any info. TY pic.twitter.com/adZwxvQ0oe — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 28, 2023

