BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help in their search for a suspect who allegedly stole a gold chain from a person’s neck.

The suspect allegedly snatched the gold chain from the victim’s neck at the Silver Line bus stop near 2083 Washington St. in Roxbury around 8 a.m. Wednesday before fleeing the scene, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

