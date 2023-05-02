BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police are searching for a suspect in an assault at the Mass Ave MBTA station last week.

On April 26 at 10:45 p.m., police say the suspect asked another man for money and to borrow a cell phone. The victim denied the request and was struck in the face with a closed fist.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information about the incident is asked to call police at (617) 222-1050.

