Transit police searching for suspect in indecent assault at Kendall Station

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with an indecent assault and battery at the MBTA’s Kendall Station last month.

Transit police on Monday released a photo of a man wanted for questioning relative to an indecent assault and battery at the Cambridge station around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.

The suspect is accused of videotaping his victim and then indecently assaulting her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

