BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help as they search for a woman accused of spitting on an MBTA rider and assaulting a 69-year-old woman earlier this month.

Officers are looking to identify the woman in connection with the two unprovoked assaults on July 14, which occurred about 15 minutes apart at the Downtown Crossing MBTA Station, according to transit police.

Anyone with information is asked to 617-222-1050.

