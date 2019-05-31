Transit police seek help identifying person of interest in Oak Grove Station larceny

MALDEN (WHDH) - The Transit Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a person of interest in a larceny at the Oak Grove MBTA station in Malden.

Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a larceny of over $1,200 on May 22, according to police. The alleged theft happened around 1:40 p.m.

Police released surveillance images of the man in question wearing a black shirt with a Rottweiler on the front.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact investigators at 617-222-1050.

Take a good look at this subject of interest re; Larceny Over 1,200. Recognize him please contact us. #MBTA https://t.co/n17CKRJKol pic.twitter.com/iYd3xrcJ8z — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 31, 2019

