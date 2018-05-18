Transit police seek man accused of lewd behavior

Transit police are looking for this man. Courtesy MBTA transit police.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are looking for a man accused of lewd behavior on the commuter rail and the Green Line, officials said.

The man is accused of “displaying lewd behavior” on a Forge Park Commuter Rail train on April 25 and again on a Green Line train at Copley Station May 2.

Anyone who recognizes the man, who is only wanted for questioning, is urged to call transit police at 617-222-1050.

