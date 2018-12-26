BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to an assault inside an MBTA Red Line train car on Christmas Eve.

Officers responding to the vicinity of JFK/UMass station around 5:40 p.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound, transit police said.

Authorities are searching for a person who is wanted for questioning relative to this investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting 873873 or by using the SeeSay app.

