BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect in connection with an alleged upskirt incident at the South Station bus terminal.

Transit Police released a photo of the suspect in connection with “a secret upskirt video recording” that happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

