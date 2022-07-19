BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police is seeking help identifying a man who yelled a homophobic slur at a woman and tossed liquid from a cup, hitting the woman and her dog.

The incident occurred the afternoon of July 9 on the outbound Green Line platform at Park Street Station.

The police are investigating the incident as a civil rights violation.

Transit Police ask that anyone with relevant information contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

