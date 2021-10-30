BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with the assault of an MBTA employee.

The suspect is facing assault and battery charges after allegedly punching an MBTA employee in the face at the JFK/UMass MBTA station around 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 17, transit police said.

Police say the suspect allegedly assaulted the employee because he “felt the train needed to pull out of the station on his time frame as opposed to the established schedules.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact MBTA Transit Police at 617-222-1050.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)