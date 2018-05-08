Transit police seek suspect in assault on MBTA employee

Police are asking for help identifying this man. Courtesy MBTA transit police.

Transit police are asking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an assault and battery on an MBTA employee last month.

Investigators released a surveillance image Tuesday of a man they say attacked an MBTA employee onboard a bus at the intersection of Cambridge and Quincy streets in Cambridge on Wednesday, April 11.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call transit police at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873.

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) -

