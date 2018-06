A suspect wanted in connection with the destruction of MBTA property. Courtesy Transit Police.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the destruction of MBTA property last week.

Police released surveillance images of the man wanted for damaging property at the MBTA’s Science Park station about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call transit police at 617-222-1050.

