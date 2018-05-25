Transit police seeking man in connection with MBTA bus armed robbery

Do you recognize this man who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery? Courtesy MBTA transit police.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for questioning in relation to an armed robbery on an MBTA bus in Boston earlier this month.

Investigators would like to question the man about an early morning May 11 armed robbery aboard the Route #61 bus at Old Road and Ellington Street in Dorchester.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873.

Help the TPD identify this person of interest re: Armed Robbery investigation. #MBTA https://t.co/6JOhhlPA6o pic.twitter.com/P8RB89aIKy — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 25, 2018

