Transit police seeking suspect in connection with bicycle theft in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a bike theft in Chelsea, authorities said.

The larceny occurred at the Chelsea Commuter Rail MBTA Station in Bellingham Square around 4:18 p.m. last Saturday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MBTA Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. Anonymous texts can be sent to 873873.

