Transit police seeking suspect in lewdness incident on Red Line train

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a lewd act on a Red Line train earlier this month.
Investigators released a photo Friday of a man wanted for questioning relative to an open and gross lewdness incident on a northbound Red Line train between Davis Square and Alewife MBTA stations about 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Transit Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-22-1050.
