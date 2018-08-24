Transit police seeking suspect in lewdness incident on Red Line train

Transit police are looking to identify this man in connection with a lewdness incident on a Red Line train. Courtesy MBTA transit police.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a lewd act on a Red Line train earlier this month.

Investigators released a photo Friday of a man wanted for questioning relative to an open and gross lewdness incident on a northbound Red Line train between Davis Square and Alewife MBTA stations about 5 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Transit Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-22-1050.

