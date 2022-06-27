BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Transit Police is seeking the public’s help to find a man who was caught on surveillance footage painting a Swastika at the Green Street MBTA station.

TPD detectives investigating a Swastika graffiti incident. Recognize this person of interest please contact us with any info. Follow link for details. https://t.co/1khDQEfpj8 pic.twitter.com/4m5Y36UG62 — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) June 27, 2022

The unknown man used spray paint on a green box owned by the MBTA at the Orange Line station on June 24.

At the time, the man was wearing a black backwards hat, a gray graphic T-shirt, long black shorts, an orange crossbody bag and black and white Nikes.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Transit Police’s Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873.

