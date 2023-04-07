BOSTON (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly punching and kicking a 63-year-old man at the Haymarket MBTA station, according to transit police.

Police say the incident happened around 1 p.m. on a train car while it was stopped in the station. The men were involved in a verbal dispute before the attack.

The suspect also had a warrant for his arrest out of Quincy District Court, according to police.

