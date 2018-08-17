Transit police thank good Samaritan who helped catch man accused of indecently assaulting child

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are thanking a quick-thinking good Samaritan who helped them nab a Revere man accused of indecently assaulting a child in front of her mother at the MBTA’s Downtown Crossing station Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a minor who was indecently assaulted on the Downtown Crossing Orange Line platform about 10:50 a.m. spoke with several witnesses who were keeping the suspect at the station until police arrived, according to a post on the department’s website.

An investigation revealed that Michael Brooks, 44, of Revere, was riding an Orange Line train outbound when he began to stare at a female under the age of 14 “in such a way as to make another male passenger suspicious and uncomfortable,” police said.

When the train stopped at Downtown Crossing, police say Brooks followed behind the girl as she and her mother were getting off the train and indecently assaulted her. That’s when the passenger who was suspicious of Brooks stopped him on the platform and didn’t allow him to leave the area.

In their post, transit police wrote that they are “extremely grateful to the male passenger who assisted in this ugly incident.”

Prior to being placed into custody, police say Brooks made incriminating statements to officers.

