BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man trespassing on railroad tracks in Billerica was fatally struck by a Commuter Rail train Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the vicinity of Pond Street Bridge around 7:25 a.m. learned that a man, whose name has not been released, was trespassing on the right of way of the New Hampshire/Maine Line, police said.

A train traveling outbound to Lowell allegedly hit the trespasser.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transit police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but say foul play is not suspected.

About 17 passengers were on board the train at the time.

Lowell Line service has been temporarily interrupted.

