BOSTON (WHDH) -

MBTA transit police are turning to the public for help identifying two suspects accused of robbing a sleeping homeless person Sunday night.

The two men were caught on surveillance camera in the Downtown Crossing concourse around 11:30 p.m.

Police say that a concerned citizen intervened on behalf of the homeless person and demanded they stop. The pair is then accused of turning on the citizen and violently punching and kicking him.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but his condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 617-222-1050.

Please help us ID these two subjects regarding a heartless robbery of a homeless person & the subsequent beating of a concerned citizen. Follow link for more photos. #MBTA Downtown Crossing.https://t.co/nbrBeOj2pF pic.twitter.com/1njcotiPME — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) December 20, 2021

