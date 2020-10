BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit Police confirmed Tuesday that a woman was taken into custody Tuesday after she allegedly pulled a pocket knife out on an MBTA bus and stabbed another woman.

The two women got into a fight while the bus was stopped outside Mass. Ave. Station.

The victim is expected to survive.

