BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation wants to remind people to plan ahead before heading out for the holidays.

Travelers are reminded that there may be a higher volume of people on the roadways and on public transportation as post-pandemic travel increases. People are urged to use the available technology and resources to make informed decisions and pack essential items such as face coverings that may be required for certain types of travel.

The HOV lane on Interstate 93 will extend its hours to be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, and from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, November 24. The HOV lane will be closed on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26.

It will resume normal operations on Monday, November 29.

MassDOT will also be suspending all construction operations statewide from 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23, through 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 29.

Travelers going to Logan Airport should remember that masks are required while inside and to check on any and all travel restrictions that may be in place at their destination. Coronavirus testing is available at Logan Airport’s Terminals E Arrivals level and Terminal C Departure level.

State officials urge travelers to utilize public transportation options like buses and trains but warn that the Charlie Card store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Face masks or face coverings are required while onboard MBTA vehicles and within the MBTA system.

