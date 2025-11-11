BOSTON (WHDH) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is expected to ramp up more cuts to flights across the country Tuesday.

Due to that, several of the country’s biggest airlines preemptively canceled hundreds of flights. United Airlines said more than 250 flights are canceled while American canceled 200 of its own. Southwest Airlines canceled 155 flights and Delta canceled 93.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he’s unsure what the future holds, even with the shutdown potentially ending soon.

“I’m concerned that on day one we’re not going to have controllers come back into the towers right away,” Duffy said. “I’m asking them to do that, President Trump has asked them to do that. It is their jobs, and they will be paid, but it might not be immediate when they come back in.”

Duffy also said he intends to investigate whether air traffic controllers calling in sick during the shutdown has contributed to the need to cut flights.

