Trapped ducklings rescued from sewer in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency responders in Marblehead sprang into action Sunday morning to save some ducklings who fell through a sewer grate while following their mother.

A Good Samaritan who noticed the seven ducklings in distress called the police, who responded to the scene.

Using a large net, Marblehead firefighters and Animal Control officers were then able to pull the ducklings out of the sewer and reunite them with their mother, who waited patiently as the rescue took place.

